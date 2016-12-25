Fill Up Your New Kindle With Dozens of Discounted Ebooks, Today OnlyShep McAllisterToday 10:09amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsEbooksBooksMediaAmazonChristmas14EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Get a new Kindle this morning? Amazon’s running a nice little sale on popular ebooks to stock your digital shelves, including Neil Gaiman’s American Gods, which is due for a Starz TV adaptation next year, Rick Warren’s The Purpose Driven Life, and Paulo Coelho The Alchemist, just for starters. For the rest of the list, be sure to head over to Amazon. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply14 repliesLeave a reply