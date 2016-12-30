If dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your sinuses, you can fight back with Amazon’s one-day humidifier sale.

Inside, you’ll find four different countertop humidifiers starting at just $20 each. Just remember that these prices are only available today, so lock in your order before the deals evaporate.

Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.

Recommended Stories

Save Big On Music, Games, Movies, Tax Software, and More During Amazon's Digital Day Event
Amazon's Dropping a Deuce: Two Different Deals on Toilet Stools
Get a New Wardrobe For Less Than You'd Think With Amazon's Lark & Ro Sale