Lifehacker has posted more Arduino projects than Trump has tweets, and Amazon's selling starter kits for $30 today, one of the best prices we've ever seen. This beginner-friendly set includes 44 components to get you started, including cool stuff like vibration and temperature sensors, a small screen, and a PDF to get you started with the basics. Just be sure to use promo code OW78OUCM at checkout to save $10.