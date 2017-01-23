If you’ve always wanted surround sound at home, but have been scared off by its cost and complexity, Amazon’s running the a great deal on Vizio’s turnkey 5.1 sound bar system, just in time for the Super Bow.

While supplies last, the Vizio SB3851 system is marked down to $200, matching the price we saw around Black Friday.

The system’s three front audio channels are housed in an attractive 38" sound bar, while the two satellite speakers connect to a Bluetooth subwoofer that you set up in the back of the room, meaning you don’t have to run any cables across the entire room to enjoy true surround sound (though to be clear, you do have to plug the satellite speakers into the subwoofer). The best part? You don’t even need a receiver to operate this thing; it’ll plug straight into your TV.

There are surely systems out there that sound better or offer more options, but for the majority of non-audiophiles, this system is basically a miracle for the price. I own it, and absolutely love it.