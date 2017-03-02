Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Expand Your USB-C Collection With Three Anker PowerLine Cables For $10Shep McAllisterToday 2:57pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsANkerPowerTechAmazonPowerlineUSB-CCharging Cables6EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 3-Pack Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB-A Cables, $10 with code SDUSBC33 USB-C will take over the world before long, but in the meantime, you’ll want some USB-C to USB-A cables to ease the transition. Get three reader-favorite Anker PowerLine cables for $10 with code SDUSBC33. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Chef's Knife, Resident Evil, and MoreTwo Pounds of Protein For $11, Plus More EAS Deals From AmazonTarget's Taking An Extra 25% Off Hundreds of Kitchen AppliancesShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply