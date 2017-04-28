I realize the season is over, but as a Falcons fan, I kind of want to buy Madden 17 for $20 just to see if I can hold a 25 point lead for 18 minutes against the Patriots.
Exorcise Last Season's Demons With Madden 17 For $20
