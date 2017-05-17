You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking coming from a nearby desk. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, we’ve got deals on two different models for $38 or less today.

Functionally, the two are identical, but the more expensive model has a number pad, while the cheaper one is tenkeyless. Both include customizable RGB backlighting, and off-brand key switches that should mimic Cherry’s ultra-clicky MX Blues.