Aukey 87 Key Backlit Mechanical Keyboard, $28 with code MYGJ5DWH | Aukey 104 Key Backlit Mechanical Keyboard, $49 with code MYGJ5DWH

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking coming from a nearby desk. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, we’ve got deals on two different models for $38 or less today.

Functionally, the two are identical, but the more expensive model has a number pad, while the cheaper one is tenkeyless. Both include customizable RGB backlighting, and off-brand key switches that should mimic Cherry’s ultra-clicky MX Blues.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Wake-Up Light, MX Master Mouse, Hoover FloorMate, and More
Inflate Your Tires From Anywhere With This $28 Compressor
Cut the Cord With Best-Ever Deals on Anker's New Qi Charging Pads