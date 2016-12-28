End Your Year With an Extra 25% Off Clear The Rack Sale at Nordstrom RackJillian LucasToday 9:04amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleNordstrom RackWomen's ApparelMen's Apparel1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2016 was a dumpster fire of a year, so maybe some retail therapy will help you be cautiously optimistic about 2017. Nordstrom Rack is ending their year with an extra 25% off all clearance items during their Clear the Rack sale. Get designer clothing for up to 90% off, or just stock up on some staples to help you get through the next year without strangling someone with a pair of jeans. Advertisement Just know the discount is taken off at checkout.More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply