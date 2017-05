Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The art to the perfect cup of iced coffee is all in the drip. The DRIPO is a $24 cold brew system from gosh! (yeah, that’s really the name of the brand) makes 10oz of coffee in as little as two hours, and has a built in mug. Make Japanese-style cold brew, which is less acidic and harsh, in a travel-friendly package.



You don’t really need the micro-filters that they use, but it does help distribute the water evenly.