The Hike [Audible], $3

The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Audible version for $3 today. Just be sure to use headphones, or you’ll get a lot of sideways glances.

Advertisement

I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives

Agreed.

Recommended Stories

J.Crew Factory is Taking 50% Off Everything with No Exclusions
One of the Best Router Deals Ever Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg In Today's Gold Box
This $30 Gaming Mouse Has Tons of Features, But Doesn't Look Obnoxious