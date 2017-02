Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The Hike, the latest novel from Deadspin’s own Drew Magary, is one of the best, and weirdest, books I’ve read in years, and you can download the Audible version for $3 today. Just be sure to use headphones, or you’ll get a lot of sideways glances.



I bothered Drew on Slack to see if he had anything to add:

Yes my formal statement is that people should buy it now or regret it for the rest of their lives

Agreed.