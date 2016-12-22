We’re running right up against holiday shipping deadlines for you procrastinators out there, but Amazon’s here to help with a collection of giftable digital subscriptions that will arrive in your inbox immediately.



The details of the deals vary by product, but your options include arts and crafts classes from Creativebug, mileage logging software from MileIQ, FitStar personal training programs, and more. Some of the subscriptions are fairly niche in nature, but that’s what makes them great gifts for the right kinds of people.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these specials are only available today.

Bonus: As part of a separate deal, you can also save 25% on a year of Kindle Unlimited.

