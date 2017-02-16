Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Design Your Own Workout Floor With These Discounted Foam TilesShep McAllisterToday 12:10pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsFitnessHomeAmazonProSource5EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink ProSource 6-Pack Puzzle Piece Exercise Mats, $20 No matter what size space you’re working with, you can arrange these puzzle piece foam workout tiles into any shape you want. $20 gets you a half dozen 24" x 24"x 1/2" tiles, which will cover 24 square feet of space. You could even break them up, and use a couple as a standing desk mat, and the rest for yoga. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply