ProSource 6-Pack Puzzle Piece Exercise Mats, $20

No matter what size space you’re working with, you can arrange these puzzle piece foam workout tiles into any shape you want. $20 gets you a half dozen 24" x 24"x 1/2" tiles, which will cover 24 square feet of space. You could even break them up, and use a couple as a standing desk mat, and the rest for yoga.