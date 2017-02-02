Target wants to be your home goods destination with these really great home deals.



Advertisement

There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take 10% off $25 worth of Valentine’s day decorations and supplies. Good for stocking up on cards for your kids’ class and other cutesy things. Then, save 25% on select bedding, furniture, and decor, plus buy one, get one 50% off window treatments.