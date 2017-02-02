Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Deck Out Your Home For Less With These Home Deals from TargetJillian LucasToday 3:24pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleHome Goods12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Target wants to be your home goods destination with these really great home deals. Advertisement There’s a lot to digest, so here’s a quick summary. First, take 10% off $25 worth of Valentine’s day decorations and supplies. Good for stocking up on cards for your kids’ class and other cutesy things. Then, save 25% on select bedding, furniture, and decor, plus buy one, get one 50% off window treatments. Porter Mid Century Modern Side Table, $92 | Shibori Dot Sham, $18 | Hello Goodbye Doormat, $10 | Sun Zero Carlena Room Darkening Curtain Panel, $7 Artificial Succulent, $16 | Copper Table Lamp, $45 | Metal, Wood, and Leather Bar Cart, $117 | Darley Console Table, $104 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry, Tarte Cosmetics, ASOS, Bath & Body Works, and MoreNet-a-Porter's Extra Discount Means You Can Maybe Afford Something From Their SiteToday's Best Deals: Logitech Gear, Contigo Mugs, GTA V, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply