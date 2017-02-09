Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Cut The Cord With Your Favorite Bluetooth Earbuds, Now Just $24Shep McAllisterToday 1:42pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAudioTechAnkerAmazonBluetooth HeadphonesHeadphones243EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink GIF Anker SoundBuds, $24 with code ANKERVDY If you haven’t experienced the simple pleasures of wireless headphones, the reader-favorite Anker SoundBuds are on sale for $24 right now, or about $6 less than usual. I used these for months until I got a set of AirPods for Christmas, and they’re fantastic. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Anker Flashlights, Mini Smart Plug, Arduino KitJoin The Internet Foam Mattress Club Starting At Under $150Save Up to $12 on Anker's Ridiculously Popular FlashlightsShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply24 repliesLeave a reply