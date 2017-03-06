We see deals on leaf-style HDTV antennas pretty frequently, but if you won’t settle for anything less than the brand that started the trend, Amazon’s discounting the entire Mohu Leaf line today.



The model you buy will basically depend on how far you live from your local broadcast towers. The Leaf Metro, Leaf, and Leaf 50 are rated for 25, 30, and 50 miles respectively, but keep in mind that those are under ideal circumstances, and your actual range will likely be lower.