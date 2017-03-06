Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Cut the Cord With Great Deals on Mohu's Popular HDTV AntennasShep McAllisterYesterday 4:44pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsMohuAmazonHDTVAntennasHome TheaterTech1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Mohu Leaf Metro, $15 | Mohu Leaf, $30 | Mohu Leaf 50, $50 We see deals on leaf-style HDTV antennas pretty frequently, but if you won’t settle for anything less than the brand that started the trend, Amazon’s discounting the entire Mohu Leaf line today. The model you buy will basically depend on how far you live from your local broadcast towers. The Leaf Metro, Leaf, and Leaf 50 are rated for 25, 30, and 50 miles respectively, but keep in mind that those are under ideal circumstances, and your actual range will likely be lower. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Anker Gold Box, Bed Pillows, Mobile Keyboard, and MoreCook Halfway Decent Bacon In Seconds With This $4 Microwave TrayAnker's Smallest Bluetooth Earbuds Just Got Their Largest Discount YetShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply