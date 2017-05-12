My only experience with Agatha Christie involves an episode of Doctor Who with a giant alien wasp, but if you’re a huge fan of classic mystery novels, this sale is for on. Today only, choose from 25 eBooks of Christie’s work for just $2 each, but you won’t need a detective to figure out that these prices will disappear without a trace at the end of the day.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.