Cord Cutters Rejoice: This Discounted TiVo Roamio OTA Includes Lifetime Service
Shep McAllister
Today 2:24pm
Filed to: Kinja Deals

TiVo Roamio OTA 1TB, $315

The TiVo for cord cutters comes with lifetime service and a 1TB hard drive, and Amazon's offering the first deal we've ever seen on it today.

The original Roamio OTA sold for $50 with a 500GB hard drive, but you had to pay $15 per month for the TiVo service. The new model though comes with 1TB of space, and usually retails for $350-$400 upfront, with lifetime service. Assuming you'll use it for more than a couple years, that's a good deal on its face, but Amazon's knocking it down to just $315 right now, while supplies last.