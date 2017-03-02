Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Cord Cutter Special: This Discounted TiVo Roamio OTA Includes Lifetime ServiceShep McAllisterToday 10:09amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTiVoHome TheaterTechAmazon431EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink TiVo Roamio OTA 1TB, $305 The TiVo for cord cutters comes with lifetime service and a 1TB hard drive, and Amazon’s offering one of the best deals we’ve seen on it today. Advertisement The Roamio OTA doesn’t have a slot for a cable card; it’s designed specifically for use with an OTA antenna, meaning cord cutters can still enjoy a top-flight DVR experience for network broadcasts. The original model is usually sold for $50 with a 500GB hard drive, but you had to pay $15 per month for the TiVo service. The new model though comes with 1TB of space, and usually retails for $350-$400 upfront, with lifetime service. Assuming you’ll use it for more than a couple years, that’s a good deal on its face, but Amazon’s knocking it down to just $305 right now, while supplies last. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Chef's Knife, Resident Evil, and MoreThis Facial Cleansing Brush Is 1/4 the Price of a Clarisonic MiaHere's the First Big Discount We've Seen on Resident Evil 7Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply43 repliesLeave a reply