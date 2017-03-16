Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $34

Everyone should own a slow cooker, and more specifically, everyone should own a programmable slow cooker. If you’re going to be at work for nine hours, but your recipe only calls for six hours of cooking, these will automatically switch to warm mode at the time of your choosing, so you can walk in the door and enjoy a delicious dinner.

This 6-quart model from Crock-Pot is Amazon’s top seller, and $34 is a match for an all-time low.

