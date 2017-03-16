Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Cook Dinner While You're At Work With Amazon's Top-Selling Slow CookerShep McAllisterToday 12:29pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsCrock-PotAmazonKitchenHome111EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $34 Everyone should own a slow cooker, and more specifically, everyone should own a programmable slow cooker. If you’re going to be at work for nine hours, but your recipe only calls for six hours of cooking, these will automatically switch to warm mode at the time of your choosing, so you can walk in the door and enjoy a delicious dinner.This 6-quart model from Crock-Pot is Amazon’s top seller, and $34 is a match for an all-time low. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Instant Shade, Graco Baby Products, Smartphone Camera Lenses, and MoreLight Up Your Walkway With Two Solar-Powered Artificial Candles For $10Enjoy the Spring Weather With This Patio-Friendly Infrared GrillShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply11 repliesLeave a reply