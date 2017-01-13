Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Convert Your Old Charging Cables to USB-C With These Inexpensive AdaptersJillian LucasToday 8:22amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechPowerAmazonAukey8EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 2-Pack microUSB to USB-C Adapters + USB-C to Female USB-A Adapter, $6 with code AUK3USBC Just because your new phone charges over USB-C doesn’t mean you have to throw away all of your old microUSB cables. With a 2-pack of USB-C to microUSB adapters, it’s cheap and easy to convert them on demand. You’ll also get a bonus USB-C to USB-A female adapter, just for kicks. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply