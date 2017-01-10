Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Control a Power Outlet With Siri For $28Shep McAllisterToday 11:09amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonSmart HomeKoogeekOutlet Switch71EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Koogeek Smart Plug, $28 with code PNEZ9SGY We see deals on WeMo switches and TP-Link Smart Plugs on a pretty regular basis, but this similar product from Koogeek is Apple HomeKit certified, and only $28 today. Like those other smart switches, the Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug includes an app for turning your electronics on and off, and putting them on a schedule. The key difference here is that you can also control it with Siri from your phone, or from Control Center in iOS 10. That’s a big deal if you’re an iPhone owner, and with promo code PNEZ9SGY, you’re not even paying a premium for it. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Star Trek Box Set, Cold Brew Coffee, Vitamins Galore, and MoreSnag an Extra Controller For Your PS4 For $40These Discounted USB Battery Packs Can Recharge Over LightningShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply