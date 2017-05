Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Black & Decker Lithium Hand Vac, $20. Multiple colors available.

Everyone should own a cordless hand vacuum for cleaning shelves and car seats, and this Black & Decker has never been cheaper than today’s $20 deal. In fact, it rarely dips below $30.



While it’s not the most powerful hand vacuum you can buy, it does include a crevice tool, an upholstery brush, and a wall-mounted charger, so I imagine you’ll find yourself using it a ton. Just note that today’s deal is a Gold Box, so grab yours before they’re all vacuumed up.

More Deals