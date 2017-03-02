Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Class Up Your Patio With These $13 Globe-Style String LightsShep McAllisterToday 10:54amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonLightingString LightsZitrades51EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Zitrades Globe String Light Strand, $13 with code A5IK7SQS We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $13 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Chef's Knife, Resident Evil, and MoreBuild Your Own External Drive For As Little As $7Make Your TV Look Better With A $10 Bias LightShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply