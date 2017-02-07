Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Class Up Your Lamps With Edison-Style LED Bulbs, Just $3 EachShep McAllisterToday 10:06amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonLEDLighting273EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Oak Leaf LED Edison Bulb 6-Pack, $18 with code QVVAHX4S You know those warm, dim, Edison-style bulbs you see in fancy restaurants and bars staffed by men with mustaches? Well, it turns out that they make LED version of those, and you can own six of them for $18 with promo code QVVAHX4S. And unlike a lot of alternatives, these use E26 bases that work in any standard lighting fixture. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Valentine's Day Watches, LED Lighting, Solar ChargersAmazon Just Discounted Its Tablets and Kindles In Time For Valentine's DayCelebrate Valentine's Day (?) With a Ton of Great Anker DiscountsShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply27 repliesLeave a reply