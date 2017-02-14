Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Clarins Wants To Be Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With This 25% Off SaleJillian LucasToday 1:38pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyClarinsSkin Care12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 25% off everything Clarins may seem like your mother’s makeup brand, but most of their skin care are hard-hitting bottles of miracle juice. Right now, take 25% off everything thanks to their Friends & Family sale, no code necessary. Advertisement I just recently added the Mission Perfection Serum back into my nightly routine after a year hiatus and I’m kicking myself for leaving it sitting on my shelf untouched for so long. And the Super Restorative Total Eye Concentrate isn’t a best-seller for nothin.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Starbucks, Clarins, Uniqlo, The Body Shop, and MoreGrab Free Shipping on Your Entire Order at Uniqlo, Today OnlyToday's Best Deals: Gummi Bears, Olive Oil, APC Surge Protector, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply