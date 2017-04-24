If your board game collection is gathering dust, it’s time to freshen up your options with Amazon’s one-day Gold Box deal.



Nearly 100 games are available, including popular titles like Labyrinth, The Grizzled, Scotland Yard, San Juan, and a lot more. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will likely sell out early, so don’t roll the dice by waiting.

$14 Ravensburger Labyrinth 658 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Bonus: This isn’t part of the sale, but if you don’t have the Catan base game, it’s down to an all-time low $26 right now as well.