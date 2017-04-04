The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose between the April Beauty Box and the April Naturals Beauty Box (which includes green brands and all-natual ingredients), just $7 for seven samples each.
Heres what’s in the April Beauty Box:
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser
- Sally Hansen Double-Duty Base & Top Coat
- HASK Argan Oil Repairing Deep Conditioner
- Dr Teals Lavender Foaming Bath
- eb5 Facial Cleanser
- Rimmel Colour Precise White Eyeliner
- Banana Boat Dry Balance SPF 30 - 1 oz
Here’s whats in the April Naturals Beauty Box:
- SheaMoisture Kukui Nut Facial Cream Cleanser + Face & Neck Cream
- Juice Organics Deluxe-Size Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner
- Burt’s Bees White Tea Extract Facial Cleansing Towelettes
- Hello Extra Whitening Pure Mint Flouride Toothpaste
- Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask
- ACURE Pore Clarifying Red Clay Scrub
- Raw Sugar Lemon Sugar Body Wash