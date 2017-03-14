Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Charge Your Laptop In The Car With This $18 InverterShep McAllisterToday 12:47pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoPowerAmazonBestek4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink BESTEK 300W Power Inverter, $18 with code A893NO8Y You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. At $18 with code A893NO8Y, why not? Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire Tablet, Networking Gear, Lightning Cables, and MoreIlluminate Your Driveway With Today's Gold Box Deal, No Wiring RequiredThe Easiest Way to Make Great Espresso Is Just $82 On AmazonShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply