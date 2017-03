Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

BESTEK 300W Power Inverter, $18 with code A893NO8Y

You might not need to use it often, but a car inverter is one of those “just in case” things that you should always keep in your trunk or glove box. At $18 with code A893NO8Y, why not?