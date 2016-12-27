Charge Up Your New Toys With Over a Dozen Anker DiscountsShep McAllisterToday 1:43pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAnkerPowerTEchAmazon22EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anker makes the best gadgets for keeping all of your new toys charged, and several of their most popular battery packs, chargers, and accessories are on sale today. The coolest deal here is the limited edition Anker PowerPack, which I guess didn’t sell out for Christmas. $67 gets you a PowerCore+ 10500mAh battery pack, a 4-port wall charger, PowerLine+ MicroUSB and Lightning cables, and a carrying case to hold them all. The rest of the deals are below, sorted by category. Just be sure to note the promo codes. Cables Battery Packs Chargers Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: 4K Samsung, Kindle Ebooks, $20 Sonicare, and MoreSave $10 on the New, 16,000 DPI Razer DeathAdder EliteAmazon's Running Another One-Day Kindle Sale, With Over 40 Titles to Choose FromShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply