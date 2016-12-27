Anker makes the best gadgets for keeping all of your new toys charged, and several of their most popular battery packs, chargers, and accessories are on sale today.



The coolest deal here is the limited edition Anker PowerPack, which I guess didn’t sell out for Christmas. $67 gets you a PowerCore+ 10500mAh battery pack, a 4-port wall charger, PowerLine+ MicroUSB and Lightning cables, and a carrying case to hold them all.

The rest of the deals are below, sorted by category. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

Cables

Battery Packs

Chargers