50% off select products

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum and Sheer Transformation). And with 50% off select products, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIPPING, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.

Advertisement

Here’s what to pick up while they’re marked down:

African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation, $8 | Empower Featherweight Moisturizer, $18 | Firm Action Mask, $14 | African Red Tea See the Difference Serum, $24
Fresh Start Eye Cream, $19 | Aloe Vera Deep Cleanser, $12-$19 | Love to Fly Facial Waters Trio, $10


Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Marc Jacobs Beauty, Superga, Watches, Ole Henriksen, and More
This Marc Jacobs Beauty Nail Lacquer Sale Will Tickle Your Fancy
Today's Best Deals: Valentine's Day Watches, LED Lighting, Solar Chargers