Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Change Your Skin Care Routine for Good With 50% Off Select Ole Henriksen ProductsJillian LucasToday 2:09pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyOle Henriksen2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 50% off select products Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum and Sheer Transformation). And with 50% off select products, plus free shipping with the code FREESHIPPING, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new. Advertisement Here’s what to pick up while they’re marked down: African Red Tea Exfoliating Lip Salvation, $8 | Empower Featherweight Moisturizer, $18 | Firm Action Mask, $14 | African Red Tea See the Difference Serum, $24 Fresh Start Eye Cream, $19 | Aloe Vera Deep Cleanser, $12-$19 | Love to Fly Facial Waters Trio, $10 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Marc Jacobs Beauty, Superga, Watches, Ole Henriksen, and MoreThis Marc Jacobs Beauty Nail Lacquer Sale Will Tickle Your FancyToday's Best Deals: Valentine's Day Watches, LED Lighting, Solar ChargersJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply