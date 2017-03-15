Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Catch March Madness Live With an Affordable HDTV AntennaShep McAllisterToday 10:57amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHDTVHome TheaterAntennaTechAmazon41EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Leaf-Style Amplified HDTV Antenna, $15 with code HSSCGPCN | Vilso Outdoor Motorized Antenna, $33 Sure, you could borrow someone’s cable login and stream the NCAA tournament, but then you’ll be like 90 seconds behind Twitter and excited texts from your friends, which is the worst. But with this $15 amplified antenna, you’ll be able to pull in CBS (plus the other broadcast networks) live, for free, and with better picture quality than you get online. It won’t get you TBS, TNT, or whatever the hell TruTV is, but you’ll get the entire Final Four, plus plenty of earlier games. Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide before you buy to find out if an indoor antenna will work well in your area. If you live too far away from broadcast towers, you may want to opt for this directional, roof-mounted antenna for $33 instead. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Smart Car Charger, WeMo Mini, Dyson Fan, and MoreOrganize Your Shoes (Or Lots of Other Stuff) For $7The World's Smartest Car Charger Is Just $13 TodayShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply