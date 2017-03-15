Sure, you could borrow someone’s cable login and stream the NCAA tournament, but then you’ll be like 90 seconds behind Twitter and excited texts from your friends, which is the worst. But with this $15 amplified antenna, you’ll be able to pull in CBS (plus the other broadcast networks) live, for free, and with better picture quality than you get online. It won’t get you TBS, TNT, or whatever the hell TruTV is, but you’ll get the entire Final Four, plus plenty of earlier games.



Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide before you buy to find out if an indoor antenna will work well in your area. If you live too far away from broadcast towers, you may want to opt for this directional, roof-mounted antenna for $33 instead.