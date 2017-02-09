Buy three, get three free at The Body Shop

I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get three free sale should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love).

Advertisement

Here’s what you should pick up during the sale:

Seaweed Deep Cleansing Gel Wash, $17 | Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream, $22 | Vitamin E Sink-In Moisture Mask, $24
Peppermint Reviving Pumice Foot Scrub, $14 | Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturizer, $30 | Camomile Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover, $18 | Tea Tree Oil, $10


Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi's, The Body Shop, Jurlique, ASOS, and More
Sephora is Marking Down All Their Jurlique Products
Today's Best Deals: Anker Flashlights, Mini Smart Plug, Arduino Kit