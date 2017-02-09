Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Buy Three, Get Three Free is Back at The Body ShopJillian LucasToday 1:24pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleThe Body ShopBeauty12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Buy three, get three free at The Body Shop I could go on and on about the things I own from The Body Shop, but this buy three, get three free sale should convince you enough to try something. The Tea Tree line is incredibly popular, as is the Vitamin C. Seriously, you need to try (or restock if you’re already in love). Advertisement Here’s what you should pick up during the sale: Seaweed Deep Cleansing Gel Wash, $17 | Vitamin E Nourishing Night Cream, $22 | Vitamin E Sink-In Moisture Mask, $24 Peppermint Reviving Pumice Foot Scrub, $14 | Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturizer, $30 | Camomile Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover, $18 | Tea Tree Oil, $10 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi's, The Body Shop, Jurlique, ASOS, and MoreSephora is Marking Down All Their Jurlique ProductsToday's Best Deals: Anker Flashlights, Mini Smart Plug, Arduino KitJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply