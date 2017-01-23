Victorinox Fibrox 10" Chef’s Knife, $33

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Today though, the slightly larger 10" model is marked down to $33 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen in nearly a year, and an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.