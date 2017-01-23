Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Buy This $33 Chef's Knife Now, and Thank Us LaterShep McAllisterToday 4:04pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeVictorinoxAmazon7EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Victorinox Fibrox 10" Chef’s Knife, $33 Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Today though, the slightly larger 10" model is marked down to $33 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen in nearly a year, and an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply