Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.

Buy GoPro's 4K-Capable HERO5 Session, Get a Bonus $45 Amazon Gift Card

GoPro HERO5 Session + $45 Amazon Gift Card, $245

Despite its tiny size, the GoPro HERO5 Session includes 4K recording and voice commands just like its bigger sibling (though obviously, it lacks a touchscreen), and you can get it with a bonus $45 Amazon gift card today. That's basically like getting the camera for $255, which is a tremendous price for a 4K-compatible action cam, let alone a tiny one.