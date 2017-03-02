Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Bundle And Save On Two Items That Help You Pee At NightShep McAllisterToday 11:13amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLightingHomeAmazonOxyLEDBathroomBedroom11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink OxyLED Under-Bed Light + 2-Pack Toilet Lights, $27 with code OXY2TN01 Our readers have purchased thousands of under-bed and toilet-mounted motion sensing lights, and now you can get a combo pack with both for $27. That’s everything you need to pee at night without stubbing your toe or blinding yourself with overhead lights.Just add both items to your cart, and use code OXY2TN01. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply