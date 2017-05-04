Custom Tarte Cosmetics beauty kit, $53 with code 5HBNJ9L9VQ

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Today only, they’re letting you create your own 7-piece custom beauty kit for only $53 when you enter the code 5HBNJ9L9VQ at checkout. That’s six full-size products, none of that dinky travel-sized shit (which does have its time and place, but not right now), all inside a Tarte makeup bag. What’s not to love?