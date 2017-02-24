Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Build the Workstation Of Your Dreams With Discounted Monitor ArmsShep McAllisterToday 2:52pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsComputers & AccessoriesTechAmazonBasicsFleximountsVESAOfficeMonitor Arms5EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Arm, $149 | Fleximounts Single Arm, $58 The problem with owning two monitors is that their bases take up half the space on your desk. Unless, of course, you mount them to VESA arms.AmazonBasics makes a very well-reviewed dual floating monitor arm that can attach to nearly any desk, and it’s on sale today for $149, which is about as cheap as it gets. Each arm can even rotate independently, so you could keep one monitor in landscape mode, and another in portrait, like some kind of cool-ass hacker from the movies. Only have one monitor? There’s a deal for you as well. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Work Boots, Hand Tools, Batman Games, and MoreGo See Any Movie You Want With $3 Off at FandangoThis $35 Coffeemaker Can Make a Single Cup, or a Full PotShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply