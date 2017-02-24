The problem with owning two monitors is that their bases take up half the space on your desk. Unless, of course, you mount them to VESA arms.



AmazonBasics makes a very well-reviewed dual floating monitor arm that can attach to nearly any desk, and it’s on sale today for $149, which is about as cheap as it gets. Each arm can even rotate independently, so you could keep one monitor in landscape mode, and another in portrait, like some kind of cool-ass hacker from the movies.

Only have one monitor? There’s a deal for you as well.