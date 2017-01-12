Marcy Gold Box

If you’re still clinging to your new year’s fitness resolutions, today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is here to help.

Inside, you’ll find three pieces of home gym equipment from Marcy: A flat bench, a power tower, and a complete 100 pound stack home gym. All of them are at or very close to all-time low prices, but these deals are only available today, or until sold out.

If you need some weights too, Bowflex’s popular SelectTech dumbbells are still on sale for under $250.

