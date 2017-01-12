Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here
for more.
If you’re still clinging to your new year’s fitness resolutions, today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is here to help.
Inside, you’ll find three pieces of home gym equipment from Marcy: A flat bench, a power tower, and a complete 100 pound stack home gym. All of t hem are at or very close to all-time low prices, but these deals are only available today, or until sold out.
If you need some weights too, Bowflex’s popular SelectTech dumbbells are still on sale for under $250.
More Deals
Senior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com