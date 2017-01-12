Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Build Out Your Home Gym With Today's Amazon Gold BoxShep McAllisterToday 9:07amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsFitnessAmazonGold BoxMarcyHome GymGym2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Marcy Gold Box If you’re still clinging to your new year’s fitness resolutions, today’s Amazon Gold Box deal is here to help.Inside, you’ll find three pieces of home gym equipment from Marcy: A flat bench, a power tower, and a complete 100 pound stack home gym. All of t hem are at or very close to all-time low prices, but these deals are only available today, or until sold out. If you need some weights too, Bowflex’s popular SelectTech dumbbells are still on sale for under $250. More Deals Recommended StoriesSign Up For a $12 Humble Membership, Get a Copy of XCOM 2 ImmediatelySign Up For the New Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, Get a $70 Gift Card Upon ApprovalThe Step-Up Model Of Your Favorite Affordable Vacuum Is Deeply Discounted Right NowShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply