Vansky Outdoor Inflatable Lounger, $29 with code MSAIDJPT

Just because you’re outdoors and/or floating on a body of water doesn’t mean you can’t have something comfortable to sit on. This $29 inflatable blob might stretch the definition of “hammock,” but it certainly beats sitting in the dirt. This particular model includes a water bottle holder and three side pockets.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Black & Decker Vacuums, Inflatable Lounger, Xbox Bundles, and More
Make Travel a Little Less Stressful With This $118 Samsonite Spinner Set
Get a Battery That Can Do Both: The Jackery Bolt Has Built-In Lightning and MicroUSB Cables