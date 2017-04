Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

It’s not often Urban Outfitters has large, sweeping sales, so this one could take the cake. Right now, buy practically any piece of women’s clothing, pair of shoes, or accessory, and automatically get 50% off another one. But wait, there’s more! This deals extends to women’s sale items as well. It’s worth spending a little time on this one.



Advertisement

Here are a few styles to check out: