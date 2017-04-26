Zombicide, $52 | Agricola, $37 | Ticket to Ride: Nordic Countries, $29

If you didn’t get everything you wanted in Monday’s massive board game sale, a few titles are still marked down to low or near-low prices. Zombicide is the most popular of the bunch, but you can never go wrong with a Ticket to Ride game or Agricola.

