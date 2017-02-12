Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Blow Your Tax Refund On This ASUS Gaming Laptop, On Sale For $799Shep McAllisterToday 9:21amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsGamingAmazonLaptopsComputers & AccessoriesTechASUS253EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink ASUS 15.6" Gaming Laptop, $799 If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value than this $799 ASUS. This model’s packing a 15.6" display, Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M graphics, and even a whopping 512GB SSD. Plus, it looks like a normal laptop for a normal person, with none of the neon lights and weird aggressive angles that plague so much gaming gear. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply25 repliesLeave a reply