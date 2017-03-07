Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
We see deals almost every day on Bluetooth earbuds, but if you prefer the comfort and sound isolation of over-ears, Modern Portable’s well-reviewed Super66s are down to $49 in today’s Gold Box. These have all the advantages of Bluetooth earbuds, including a built-in mic, but when your battery dies, you can just plug in the included AUX cable to use them as regular headphones.
Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, and it’s liable to sell out early.
More Deals
Senior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com