We see deals almost every day on Bluetooth earbuds, but if you prefer the comfort and sound isolation of over-ears, Modern Portable’s well-reviewed Super66s are down to $49 in today’s Gold Box. These have all the advantages of Bluetooth earbuds, including a built-in mic, but when your battery dies, you can just plug in the included AUX cable to use them as regular headphones.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, and it’s liable to sell out early.

More Deals