Black Friday Pricing Is Back For the Steam Link and Steam Controller

Steam Link, $20 | Steam Controller with Case, $35

If you missed out on Black Friday, Steam's hardware lineup is back on sale, with the Steam Link dropping all the way down to $20, and the Steam Controller matching its all-time low price of $35. In both cases, those are the same deals we saw around Thanksgiving, and there's still time to get them by Christmas, if you have Prime.