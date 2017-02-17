Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. What a way to end the week, huh?

Here are some styles to check out first, but it’s worth a dig:

Franco Sarto Caydee Wide Calf Tall Boot, $50 | MM6 MAISON MARTIN MARGIELA Sling Back Sandal, $150 | French Connection Sequin Leopard V-Neck Tunic Dress, $47 | Soia & Kyo Asymmetric Zip Rain Coat, $53 | Rag & Bone Ombre Cropped Shirt, $50
GANT Long Sleeve Gingham Sport Shirt, $27 | Bruno Magli Donte Boot, $130 | Converse Jack Purcell Signature High Top Sneaker, $47 | FIDELITY DENIM Jimmy Whiskered Straight Leg Jean, $50 | Victorinox Swiss Army Reinbach Dual Function Quilted Vest Jacket, $109