Because You Probably Never Want To Leave The House Again, Here Are Some Discounted PajamasJillian LucasToday 12:41pmFiled to: Kinja DealsPJ Salvage sale at Nordstorm Rack Self-care is important right now. Buy yourself something fuzzy and comfortable. If you've just always wanted to be the kind of person that wears actual pajamas to bed instead of an old t-shirt from college and boxers, this PJ Salvage sale at Nordstrom Rack can help. Slip into something a bit more comfortable like this super fuzzy robe or sheep-embellished shorts.Here are some standout styles to choose from: Solid Cozy Cardigan Robe, $30 | Print Lounge Short, $17 | Printed Pajama Set, $35 | Cozy Checker Faux Fur Toesies, $6 Ikat Dot Pant, $25 | Gift Kisses Faux Fur Trim Robe, $33 | Drawstring Lounge Pant, $15 | Gift Koala Socks, $10