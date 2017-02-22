Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Beat The System and Get a Discounted Amazon Gift Card With This BundleJillian LucasToday 12:29pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAmazonGift CardStarbucks82EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $25 Starbucks Gift Card and $25 Amazon.com Gift Card, $41 with code BIGTHANKS It says in fine print that the sitewide $8.63 discount from Amazon doesn’t work on Amazon.com gift cards, but here’s a little loophole. Pick up this $25 Starbucks gift card/$25 Amazon gift card bundle, and use BIGTHANKS at checkout and the discount will work. Shout out to GuardianMiria for the heads up. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Sitewide Discount, Mesh Wi-Fi, Marriott Mattress Pads, and MoreAmazon's Just Straight Up Taking $8.62 Off (Almost) Any $50 Order TodayYour Kitchen Deserves All-Clad's Amazing Skillets, On Sale Today OnlyJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply